five minutes of silence for 99 cents
seventy-nine minutes of silence for $9.99
five minutes of silence on Apple Music
"if I plug in the phone it will automatically start playing music." -- Chevy Cruze Forum
"I cannot seem to find anyway to disable my iPhone from automatically playing music ... when connected to the USB port in my 2013 MDX." -- Acura MDX Forum
"Anyone know how to disable autoplay? it's a bit annoying ever time I plug in my iPhone thru USB, music starts playing." -- Nissan Altima Forum
"When I connect my iPhone to a USB cable plugged into my 2014 LEAF, it starts playing music right away." -- Nissan Leaf Forum
"What's driving me absolutely mad is that most of the time when i get in, music will start playing from my iPhone." -- Bimmer Post
"Help me not rage-drive my car into a telephone pole." -- Ask MetaFilter
"When she connects to her car Bluetooth (the car is a 2012 Toyota Sienna LE), it automatically plays music." -- Apple Stack Exchange
"How do I stop Apple music from auto playing when I connect my 6s to my car?" -- Quora
"Is there a way to stop my iPhone from automatically playing music every time I hook it up to charge in my car?" -- Reddit
"I'm inches away from throwing my iPhone into the trash ... Every time I plug my phone into my car iTunes plays automatically." -- The Gear Page
"I really, really need an app to disable the autoplay" -- MacRumors
"every time I get in the car and turn it on, it starts playing a song" -- Positek.net
"iTunes automatically starts playing when iPhone ... is connected to car radio via an Apple cable" -- Apple
"How to stop music from auto-playing in your car" -- iMore
