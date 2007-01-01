How It Works No More Pain

Stop that Song from Playing Every Time You Plug Your iPhone into Your Car

Blissful silence that plays instead

GET IT NOW


five minutes of silence for 99 cents

seventy-nine minutes of silence for $9.99

five minutes of silence on Apple Music

HOW IT WORKS

When your car (or other things that you connect into your iPhone/iPod) tells your iPhone to "Play", and there is no saved state of something that was playing (like music or a podcast or livestream), your iPhone/iPod plays the first song alphabetically in your music library. Because the name of these songs start with "Aaa Silence", they should be the first song alphabetically, and thus blissful silence should play instead of the song that was previously the first alphabetically.

NO MORE PAIN

CAR OWNER FORUMS

"if I plug in the phone it will automatically start playing music." -- Chevy Cruze Forum

"I cannot seem to find anyway to disable my iPhone from automatically playing music ... when connected to the USB port in my 2013 MDX." -- Acura MDX Forum

"Anyone know how to disable autoplay? it's a bit annoying ever time I plug in my iPhone thru USB, music starts playing." -- Nissan Altima Forum

"When I connect my iPhone to a USB cable plugged into my 2014 LEAF, it starts playing music right away." -- Nissan Leaf Forum

"What's driving me absolutely mad is that most of the time when i get in, music will start playing from my iPhone." -- Bimmer Post

QUESTION SITES

"Help me not rage-drive my car into a telephone pole." -- Ask MetaFilter

"When she connects to her car Bluetooth (the car is a 2012 Toyota Sienna LE), it automatically plays music." -- Apple Stack Exchange

"How do I stop Apple music from auto playing when I connect my 6s to my car?" -- Quora

"Is there a way to stop my iPhone from automatically playing music every time I hook it up to charge in my car?" -- Reddit

TECH SITES

"I'm inches away from throwing my iPhone into the trash ... Every time I plug my phone into my car iTunes plays automatically." -- The Gear Page

"I really, really need an app to disable the autoplay" -- MacRumors

"every time I get in the car and turn it on, it starts playing a song" -- Positek.net

"iTunes automatically starts playing when iPhone ... is connected to car radio via an Apple cable" -- Apple

"How to stop music from auto-playing in your car" -- iMore

if you have any questions, feel free to email me at joe at emison dot org

